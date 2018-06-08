Three suspects caught after chase ends at Burns Point

Three suspects have been caught after they led authorities on a high-speed vehicle chase Thursday when the vehicle crashed in the Burns Point area, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

As of Friday morning, authorities were trying to determine if any more suspects were on the loose. Anyone who sees any suspicious activity or people should contact 911 or the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-828-1960 or 985-384-1622.

Courtland Fullwood, 30, of Third Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:07 p.m. Thursday on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, resisting arrest, a Patterson Police Department warrant charging him with failure to appear for speeding, Morgan City Police Department warrants charging him with theft of a motor vehicle, failure to appear on a charge of driving without a license and improper backing, failure to appear on a charge of stop sign violation and driving without a license, failure to appear on a charge of driving under suspension, failure to appear on a charge of possession of stolen things, failure to appear on a charge of theft by shoplifting, failure to appear on a charge of disturbing the peace-language and a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of domestic abuse battery

Darian Bridget, 23, of Martin Luther King Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:16 p.m. Thursday on charges of aggravated flight from an officer and resisting arrest.

Kurwin Webb Jr., 24, of Grace Street in Siracusaville, was arrested at 10:26 p.m. Thursday on charges of aggravated flight from an officer and resisting arrest.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies patrolling the Franklin area assisted with a vehicle pursuit that began in city limits of Franklin. Deputies pursued a vehicle, occupied by multiple individuals that fit the description of a vehicle being sought by the Jeanerette Police Department, the sheriff said.

Deputies pursued the vehicle at a dangerously high rate of speed from Franklin to the Burns Point area, where the vehicle crashed and suspects fled on foot, Anslum said. Through the investigation, deputies located Fullwood , Bridget and Webb.

Deputies found evidence that they were occupying the vehicle being pursued. Deputies also learned that Fullwood held active warrants for his arrest. Fullwood, Bridget and Webb were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail was set.