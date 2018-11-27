Third suspect arrested in Patterson shooting

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a Sept. 25 shooting in Patterson during which three people were injured, according to Patterson police.

Kirt Favors Jr., 20, of Stewart Street in Lafayette, was arrested at 5:40 p.m. Monday on warrants charging him with three counts of attempted second-degree murder, one count of second-degree battery requiring medical attention and discharging a firearm in the city limits. Bail was set at $600,000.

According to Morgan City police, Favors was located on Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista. With the assistance of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, he was arrested on the Patterson warrants.

On Oct. 19, Sylvester Francois, 21, of Taft Street in Patterson, was arrested on charges of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrument.

Another suspect, Randolph Joseph, 26, was captured Oct. 1 allegedly while swimming in a lake in Lafayette. Joseph was wanted on a warrant charging him with two counts of attempted second-degree murder in connection with the shooting. Joseph was also wounded during the shooting.

On Sept. 25, Patterson police responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Taft and Plum streets where a man was allegedly running down the street shooting.

One woman was struck in the chest by a bullet after it went through a wall of her home while she was walking into her bedroom. Police later discovered that a male subject was at a hospital being treated for multiple gunshot wounds.