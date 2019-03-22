Teen charged with terrorizing

A 17-year-old in St. Mary Parish has been charged with terrorizing after making threats to others, Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—A male juvenile, 17, was arrested at 8:35 p.m. Thursday on a charge of terrorizing.

Deputies responded to a location on La. 182, in reference to a person making threats to others. After further investigation, the male juvenile was arrested and charged with terrorizing. The juvenile was released to his parents pending juvenile court proceedings.

The 17-year-old’s name wasn’t released because of a new law, which went into effect March 1, that prohibits law enforcement authorities from releasing the name of 17-year-old suspects, Smith said. The sheriff’s office also didn’t release any information on what community the incident occurred in or what types of threats were made.

Smith reported that deputies responded to 29 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Ryan Edward Theriot, 36, of Hebert Street in Berwick, was arrested at 9:04 a.m. Thursday on a charge of expired or no inspection sticker and a warrant charging him with driving under suspension.

A deputy was patrolling the area of La. 182 near Renwick Boulevard in Berwick when a vehicle was observed with an expired inspection sticker. A traffic stop was conducted and Theriot was identified as the driver. A background check on Theriot revealed his license was suspended, Smith said. Theriot was issued a summons to appear in court June 19.

—Verelyn B. Cannon, 60, of Ciro Street in Siracusaville, was arrested at 8:40 p.m. Thursday on charges of no turn signal, general speed law, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, transactions involving drug proceeds, and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law in a drug-free zone (church).

—Conley Jones, 69, of Joseph Street in Siracusaville, was arrested at 8:40 p.m. Thursday on charges of conspiracy possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A K-9 unit patrolling the Siracusa area observed a vehicle speeding and fail to use a turn signal. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Cannon, and the passenger, identified as Jones. Both subjects appeared very nervous.

Narcotics detectives were contacted to assist with the stop. K9 Buddy was deployed to conduct an open-air sniff. K9 Buddy alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. Crack cocaine was located in the vehicle as well as drug paraphernalia, Smith said.

Detectives also located $1,134 in cash on Cannon, the sheriff said. The location of the stop was within 2,000 feet of a church. Both Cannon and Jones were jailed. No bail was set for Cannon. Bond on Jones was set at $1,500.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 42 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Jerry L. Livingston, 55, of Cotton Street in New Iberia, was arrested at 3:09 a.m. Thursday on charges of two head lights required, driving under suspension and possession of crack cocaine.

—Jessica J. Gollmer, 38, of Oregon Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:09 a.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of crack cocaine and a fugitive warrant for the state of Texas.

Officers observed a vehicle traveling on La. 182 near Roderick Street with only one headlight. Officers conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Livingston and the passenger as Gollmer.

Officers ran a computer check on Livingston’s driver’s license and found it was under suspension. During the stop, officers found Livingston and Gollmer in possession of crack cocaine, Blair said. Both Livingston and Gollmer were jailed.

—Elizabeth Cefalu Leonard, 29, of Guidry Street in Berwick, was arrested at 8:16 a.m. Thursday on a charge of speeding and a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging her with failure to appear for arraignment.

Officers conducted a traffic stop in a posted school zone on Sixth Street. The driver was identified as Leonard. During the traffic stop, officers learned of a 16th District Court warrant for her arrest. She was jailed.

—Theodore Francis, 34, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:05 p.m. Thursday on a charge of bank fraud.

Francis filed a police report alleging someone had fraudulently removed money off his debit card. The investigating officer learned through surveillance footage the transactions were conducted by the complainant, Francis, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Courtland Javaud Fullwood, 31, of Park Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 2 p.m. Thursday on warrants charging him with five counts of failure to appear for trial, three counts of failure to appear for arraignment, one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle.

Fullwood was located at the police department and arrested on city court warrants. He was jailed.

—Dequante Wesley, 25, of Roderick Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:54 p.m. Thursday on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging him with failure to appear for arraignment. Wesley was located at the police department, arrested and jailed.

—Brandon Michael Collier, 23, of Orange Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:18 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with four counts of failure to appear to pay a fine.

Collier was located at the police department and arrested on a city court warrant. He was jailed.

—Crystal Bailey Duhon, 46, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:48 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear to pay a fine.

Officers came into contact with Duhon on La. 182 and learned of a city court warrant for her arrest. She was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrest:

—Brian Jerome Wesley, 43, of Gabriel Street in Patterson, was arrested at 4:55 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule I drugs with intent to distribute and possession of prescription drugs without a prescription. No bail was set yet.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the following arrest relating to the area:

—Jacob Allen Geisler, 26, of Andras Street in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested Thursday on charges of speeding, no seat belt and possession of methamphetamine.

Early Thursday morning, a uniformed patrol deputy observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation on La. 398 west of Labadieville and the deputy proceeded to stop the vehicle.

Upon contacting the driver, the deputy noted an odor of suspected marijuana emitting from the vehicle, Falcon said.

The driver, identified as Geisler, acknowledged that there was a quantity of methamphetamine in the vehicle. The substance was located and seized, Falcon said. Geisler remains in jail pending a bail hearing.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported no arrests.