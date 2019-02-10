Berwick police are trying to locate this suspect vehicle wanted in connection with a Saturday night hit-and-run at La. 182 and Tournament Boulevard during which a female pedestrian was severely injured. Anyone with information on the vehicle should contact police at 985-384-7710.

Suspect vehicle sought in Berwick hit-and-run that severely injured pedestrian

Sun, 02/10/2019 - 8:13am

Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate a suspect vehicle involved in a Saturday night hit-and-run that severely injured a female pedestrian in Berwick.

At 7:05 p.m. Saturday, officers of the Berwick Police Department were dispatched to La. 182 at Tournament Boulevard in reference to a woman being struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, witnesses stated that a pedestrian was crossing the roadway when she was struck by a light colored Lincoln SUV, possibly a white Lincoln MKX, which was traveling west on La. 182, a news release said.

The suspect vehicle left the scene headed toward Bayou Vista and did not stop to render aid, authorities said. The vehicle may have sustained damages to the front bumper area near the passenger side. The victim was later transported to New Orleans via Air Med due to the severity of her injuries. Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle is asked to contact the Berwick Police Department at 985-384-7710.

