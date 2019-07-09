Suspect caught in death of man whose body was found in Morgan City

Authorities have caught a suspect who was wanted in connection with the homicide of man whose body was found in Morgan City during May.

On Tuesday afternoon, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to a tip that a fugitive wanted for the May 15 murder of Kirby Courteaux Jr. of Montegut, was at an address on West Main Street in Gray.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, personnel discovered that Davonte Matthews was indeed at the home, and he was taken into custody, said Chief Criminal Deputy Col. Terry Daigre said in a news release. Matthews was wanted on a second-degree murder charge in the case. Lafourche Parish detectives were notified and the family of Courteaux was notified. Terrebonne personnel are assisting those from Lafourche Parish working on this new development in the case.

On May 14, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office began investigating the disappearance of Courteaux after a family member reported him missing since May 11. On the morning of May 15, Terrebonne deputies and detectives apprehended Terance Dupre, who faces a second-degree murder charge. He is in custody in Lafourche Parish, as is a juvenile also arrested in connection with this case. The victim’s body was found in Morgan City.

Investigation into matters surrounding this case is on-going, Col. Daigre said.