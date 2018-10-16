Suspect allegedly sprayed chemical agent, chased victim with knife

A Bayou L’Ourse man was arrested after he sprayed a chemical agent in someone’s face and also went after the victim with a knife, Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said in a news release.

—Clement Fabre, 42, of Murial Street in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon.

Late Monday, deputies responded to a home in Bayou L’Ourse and made contact with the complainant who indicated that Fabre had become unruly and aggressive toward another occupant of the home, Falcon said.

Deputies interviewed witnesses and the alleged victim who indicated that Fabre had become upset and sprayed a chemical agent in the face of the victim, then went after the victim with a knife, Falcon said.

Based on that information as well as statements made by the suspect, Fabre was arrested, transported to the Assumption Parish Detention Center and jailed pending a bail hearing.

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrests relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Carl Allen, 27, of Park Street in Patterson, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to parish jail.

—Demetrius Green, 29, of Mike Drive in Patterson, was arrested on a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant for failure to appear for a charge of domestic battery-first offense and a warrant for St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear for a charge of domestic abuse battery first offense-victim pregnant. He was transported to parish jail.

—Dequante Wesley, 24, of Orange Street in Morgan City, was arrested on a charge of possession of cocaine and nine warrants. He was transported to parish jail.

The warrants are a St. Mary Parish 6th Ward warrant charging him with contempt of court, probation violation and revoke previously suspended sentence of 90 days and 10 days, 16th Judicial District Court warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of marijuana 14 grams or less, battery of a police officer and resisting arrest, 16th Judicial District Court warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of MDMA, battery of a police officer and resisting a police officer with force or violence, 16th Judicial District Court warrant for failure to appear on a charge of distribution of marijuana less than 2 1/2 pounds, Morgan City Police 6th Ward Court warrant for the charges of unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, resisting an officer, criminal trespassing, Morgan City Court warrant charging him with entry/remaining where forbidden, a Morgan City Court warrant charging him with entry/remaining where forbidden, Morgan City Court warrant charging contempt of court for arraignment, a St. Mary Parish probation division warrant charging him with contempt of court- violation terms of probation.

On Saturday, officers responded to a tribal business in reference to a suspicious person and suspicious activity. During the investigation, the Chitimacha K-9 Narcotics unit was deployed which resulted in the arrests of Allen, Green and Wesley, Hutchinson said.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 48 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Kalyn R. Gros, 29, of Pecan Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:26 p.m. Monday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated and remaining after being forbidden.

Officers were called to remove an intoxicated person from a home in the Pecan Street area. Officers spoke with Gros who was advised to leave the home and not cause any other disturbances.

A short time later, officers were called back to the area due to Gros being at another home where she was asked to leave several times, Blair said. Gros was jailed.

—Wayne Clark, 46, of Lenny’s Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 3 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with contempt of court. Clark was arrested at the police department on a warrant for city court. Clark was jailed.

—Ricci Yasmin Carranza Guerrero, 23, of Fifth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:36 p.m. Monday on charges of no headlights and no driver’s license.

Officers in the area of Sixth Street saw a vehicle with no headlights and stopped the driver identified as Guerrero. Officers spoke with Guerrero during the traffic stop and learned that she did not have a driver’s license, Blair said. Guerrero was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 37 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest in east St. Mary Parish:

—Juvenile male, 14, of Patterson, was arrested at 6:15 p.m. Monday for ungovernable juvenile.

A deputy patrolling the Patterson area was dispatched to a home in Patterson in reference to an ungovernable juvenile. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the resident and a juvenile male who had left the home without permission and had returned after some time, Anslum said.

The juvenile was arrested and released into the custody of the guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.