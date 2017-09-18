Student arrested after gun found near Morgan City High

A 15-year-old student was arrested Monday morning for possessing a gun and ammunition near Morgan City High School, according to a Morgan City police news release.

The suspect was found in possession of ammunition, and the school was temporarily placed on lock-down until officers located the firearm. But police say no students were threatened or in danger during the incident.

A juvenile male, 15, of Morgan City, was arrested at 10:42 a.m. Monday on charges of illegal carrying of weapons by a juvenile, violation of a firearm-free zone and possession of a firearm with obliterated numbers.

Officers with the Morgan City Police Department responded to the area of the Morgan City High School in regard to a male subject in possession of a firearm. Police arrived, and the complainant stated that the subject had already entered the school. Officers entered the Morgan City High School and with the aid of school personnel, the subject in question was quickly identified, police said.

School personnel placed the facility in a cautionary lock-down until law enforcement officials were able to locate the firearm. Authorities located the suspect, who found to be in possession of ammunition, police said. The juvenile male admitted to being in possession of the firearm and placed it near but off of the school property, police said.

With the information, the firearm was located and secured. The serial numbers were found obliterated from the weapon, police said. Morgan City High School is within a Firearm-Free Zone. The investigation is ongoing.

Police say this incident is a prime example of the "see something, say something" technique working at its best. With the information, the Morgan City Police Department was able to quickly respond and, in a collaborative effort with Morgan City High School staff, was able to identify and potentially neutralize a threat, they said.

At no time were any students either threatened or in danger, police said. The male juvenile was arrested and transported to the Morgan City jail where he was booked.