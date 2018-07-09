Stolen truck found in Maine, two from Tri-City area arrested

A pickup truck reported stolen from Berwick, Louisiana, in June was located nearly 1,700 miles away in Maine on Saturday, along with two people from the Tri-City area who were in possession of the vehicle.

On June 24, Berwick police had received a report that a Ford F-150 pickup truck had been stolen from the area of Belleview Front Street near a job site, Police Chief James Richard said. Berwick police entered the report of the stolen truck into a computer system. Then, on Saturday, Berwick police got a call from police in Ogunquit, Maine, stating that the vehicle had been located there and that two individuals were arrested for being in possession of it, Richard said.

Chad Williams, 29, of Morgan City, Louisiana, and Melissa Williams, 29, of Patterson, Louisiana, were both arrested Saturday by the Ogunquit, Maine, Police Department each on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property, Ogunquit Police Lt. Matt Buttrick said. They were both booked into York County, Maine, Jail on $5,000 bail.

Buttrick said Ogunquit police aren’t “allowed to give out any pre-conviction details beyond the charge and identifying information.”

However, Richard said Berwick police learned that Ogunquit police received a report of a vehicle in a parking lot with some people sleeping inside of it. Ogunquit police located both Chad Williams and Melissa Williams in the vehicle. Melissa Williams was taken into custody, but Chad Williams allegedly fled the scene, Richard said.

Ogunquit police later called Berwick police to say that officers had located Chad Williams in a different area, Richard said.

As of Monday afternoon, Berwick police didn’t have evidence to prove whether Chad Williams and Melissa Williams actually stole the vehicle from Berwick, Richard said.

Richard pointed out that Ogunquit, Maine, which is located in the southern part of the state, is near North Berwick, Maine, and South Berwick, Maine.