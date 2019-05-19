Stephensville Road closed due to high water

Sun, 05/19/2019 - 1:48pm

Effective immediately and until further notice, due to rising water, Stephensville Road in lower St. Martin Parish will be closed to vehicular traffic except for residents who reside there, a St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office news release said.

Do not sightsee or attempt to go around barricades and/or signage that have been put in place. Do not attempt to drive through standing water on the roadway, by doing so, it can lead to deadly consequences, the release said.

