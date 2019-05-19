Stephensville Road closed due to high water

Effective immediately and until further notice, due to rising water, Stephensville Road in lower St. Martin Parish will be closed to vehicular traffic except for residents who reside there, a St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office news release said.

Do not sightsee or attempt to go around barricades and/or signage that have been put in place. Do not attempt to drive through standing water on the roadway, by doing so, it can lead to deadly consequences, the release said.