Shooting suspect accused of punching inmate

A shooting suspect who’s incarcerated in St. Mary Parish jail punched an inmate at the jail Thursday, Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

Courtland Francois, 27, of Antebellum Way in Atlanta, was arrested at 1:38 p.m. Thursday on a charge of second-degree battery.

A corrections deputy made contact with Francois at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center in Centerville when he received a report that Francois had punched another inmate, Smith said. Francois was booked on the charge and continues to be incarcerated. No bail has been set.

Francois was arrested Dec. 12 on a charge of attempted first-degree murder in connection with a Dec. 10 shooting in Morgan City. Shortly before 10 a.m. Dec. 10, Morgan City police responded to a call of several shots being fired in the area of Orange Street. Officers arrived in the area and located one male victim who suffered a gunshot wound to the lower leg.

Smith reported that deputies responded to 40 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Danyelle Morgan, 33, of Fourth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 7:08 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of Subutex, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law (housing authority unit).

—Patricia Chaisson , 19, of Fourth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 7:08 p.m. Thursday.

—Jane Landry, 49, of Fourth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 7:08 p.m. Thursday.

— Kearston Richard, 19, of Fourth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 7:08 p.m. Thursday.

—Jada Williams, 17, of Fourth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 7:08 p.m. Thursday.

Chaisson , Landry, Richard and Williams were all arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law (housing authority unit).

Sheriff’s office detectives with the narcotics section along with officers of the Berwick Police Department went to a home on housing authority property on River Road to conduct a narcotics investigation.

This was done due to both agencies receiving information of drug activity at the home. Upon arrival, the detectives made contact with Morgan, Chaisson, Landry, Richard and Williams.

Drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in the home, Blair said. Chaisson, Landry, Richard and Williams were arrested and released on summonses to appear in court March 6, 2019. Morgan was jailed with no bail set.

—Samantha Rowell, 40, of Grandwood Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 3:58 p.m. Thursday on a charge of theft.

A deputy was dispatched to a business in Bayou Vista in reference to a theft complaint. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with business personnel who stated that a person, later identified as Rowell, was observed stuffing clothing in her clothing, Smith said. The deputy made contact with Rowell who admitted to taking the items, the sheriff said. Rowell was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court March 6, 2019.

—Tina Weaver, 49, of West Syls Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 1:09 a.m. Friday on a charge of probation violation and on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Deputies patrolling Amelia were dispatched to a home on West Syls Lane in response to a disturbance complaint. Upon arrival, the deputies made contact with a person who had been in a disturbance with Weaver.

The deputies also made contact with Weaver and learned of an active warrant for Weaver. Weaver was jailed with no bail set.

—Chris Gugliotta, 22, of Jupiter Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 4:42 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, transactions involving drug offense, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone (school/church) and on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of marijuana.

—Kyla Finley, 20, of Jupiter Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 4:42 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Narcotics section detectives went to a home on Jupiter Street to conduct a narcotics investigation. This was done due to numerous complaints of drug traffic in and out of the home.

Upon arrival, the detectives made contact with Gugliotta and Finley. Drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash were found in the home, Blair said. Finley was released on a summons to appear in court March 6, 2019. Gugliotta was jailed with no bail set.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 38 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Brandon M. Collier, 23, of Orange Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:49 a.m. Thursday on a charge of resisting an officer by giving false information and a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to pay a fine.

Officers responded to a home on South Railroad Avenue in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived and came into contact with an individual that was identified as being the cause of the disturbance. The individual had given officers a false name, but he was later identified as Collier, Blair said.

A warrant check revealed that Collier had an active arrest warrant for city court. Collier was jailed.

—Tina Weaver, 49, of Doris Street in Amelia, was arrested at 4 a.m. Friday on warrants charging her with failure to pay fines and probation violation.

Weaver was transported from the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center to the Morgan City Police Department on city court warrants. Weaver was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Keith Schillaci, 20, of Oregon Street in Berwick, was arrested at 3:58 p.m. Thursday on a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant charging him with failure to appear for unauthorized use of a movable. Bail was set at $250.

—Oistin Busse, 20, of Watkins Street in Berwick, was arrested at 9:49 p.m. Thursday on charges of careless operation with a crash and possession of marijuana. Busse posted $2,500 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.