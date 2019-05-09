Sheriff: Woman charged in girl’s heroin overdose

A 27-year-old Morgan City woman was arrested in Bayou L’Ourse in connection with a girl’s heroin overdose. The girl survived the overdose, Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said in a news release.

—Sarah Elizabeth Polk, 27, of Willow Street in Morgan City, was arrested on charges of obstruction of justice, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a person under 17 years old and distribution of heroin.

On Tuesday afternoon, deputies and narcotics personnel were dispatched to an Ann Street home in connection with a possible drug overdose.

Once officials arrived, they determined that a juvenile had taken an apparent heroin overdose, Falcon said. The victim was administered Narcan to reverse the heroin effects. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.

A follow-up investigation resulted in extensive interviews of all people on site including Polk. During Polk’s interview, she provided inconsistent statements, Falcon said. Polk allegedly provided heroin to the juvenile. Based on all the evidence gathered, Polk was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center with bail set at $50,000.

Falcon reported the following arrest relating to the Tri-City area:

—Tina Dore Stelly, 49, of Tupelo Street in Morgan City, was arrested on charges of possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and a hold for a parole violation.

On Tuesday evening, a uniformed patrol deputy observed a vehicle in the Aristle Road and Vivian Street area of Bayou L’Ourse commit a traffic violation.

The deputy stopped the vehicle and initiated an interview with the driver and the passenger, who was identified as Stelly. Both were evasive when questioned, Falcon said.

The deputy noted at one point that Stelly was in possession of a cigarette pack but then noticed she no longer possessed it. The deputy located the cigarette pack at Stelly’s feet and inside was a quantity of methamphetamine, Falcon said. Stelly , already a convicted felon, was jailed with bail set at $25,000.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 49 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Kassie Rae Toups, 29, of Nini Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 12:23 a.m. Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia.

A deputy was patrolling the area of La. 182 in Bayou Vista when he observed a vehicle cross over the fog line onto the shoulder of the road. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and contact was made with the driver and the passenger, identified as Toups.

Consent to search the vehicle was granted by the driver. During the search of the vehicle, methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia were located, Smith said. Toups was transported to the St. Mary Parish jail with no bail set.

—Robert Jeremy Ballance, 35, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:09 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of criminal neglect of family. Ballance was located at the Morgan City jail on the active warrant. He was jailed with bail set at $27,366.87.

—Robert J. Gould, 20, of Frances Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:56 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard in Morgan City due to a lane violation. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Gould, gave consent to search the vehicle. During the search of the vehicle, deputies located a burnt marijuana cigarette in the ashtray, Smith said. Gould was issued a summons to appear in court Aug. 28.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 34 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Chad Michael Travis, 47, of Nicholas Road in Boyce, was arrested at 4:37 a.m. Thursday on charges of improper lane usage and possession of methamphetamine, buprenorphine/naloxone and oxycodone.

An officer conducted a traffic stop on La. 182 for a traffic violation and identified the driver as Travis. During the traffic investigation, the officer found Travis in possession of suspected methamphetamine, buprenorphine/naloxone and oxycodone, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Ethan M. Mensman, 21, of Taft Street in Patterson, was arrested at 3:06 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court. Mensman was located at St. Mary Parish jail and arrested on a city court warrant. He was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.