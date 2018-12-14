Sheriff: Two suspects caught after high-speed chase

Two suspects were caught Thursday after a high-speed vehicle chase on U.S. 90 ended near the Calumet Cut when authorities deployed spike strips, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

—Brett Phillips, 28, of Woodrow Street in Shreveport, was arrested at 5:12 p.m. Thursday on charges of aggravated flight from officer, driver must be licensed, no insurance, switched license plate/stolen license plate, resisting officer or arrest.

—Tommy Trosclair Jr., 26, of Enterprise Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 5:12 p.m. Thursday on a charge of resisting officer or arrest and a warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, disturbing the peace by fighting and disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition.

A deputy patrolling the area of Jeanerette was informed by dispatch that the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana State Police were in an active vehicle pursuit and had entered St. Mary Parish.

The deputies joined the pursuit on U.S. 90 east. The older model vehicle was occupied by two males and was traveling at speeds between 95-100 mph. Deputies coordinated and successfully deployed spike strips on U.S. 90 near the Calumet Cut, Anslum said.

After the vehicle came to a stop, both the driver, Phillips, and the passenger, Trosclair , fled the vehicle on foot. St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies apprehended Phillips while Iberia Parish sheriff deputies apprehended Trosclair. Both were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail was set.

Anslum reported that deputies responded to 37 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Lacey Yates, 35, of Pecan Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 6:35 p.m. Thursday on a charge of simple battery.

—A juvenile female, 14, of Patterson, was arrested at 7:08 p.m. Thursday on a charge of simple battery.

Deputies patrolling the area of Patterson were dispatched to a home on Pecan Lane in reference to a disturbance complaint. Upon arrival, the deputies made contact with the complainant who stated that she had been hit several times by Yates and a juvenile female, Anslum said.

Yates and the juvenile were arrested. Yates was jailed with bail set at $2,500. The juvenile was released to the custody of a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Kaitlyn Franks, 23, of Fourth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 9:23 p.m. Thursday on charges of stop signs and yield signs violation and driving under suspension.

Deputies patrolling Bayou Vista observed a car committing a stop sign violation on Southeast Boulevard. The deputies conducted a traffic stop and came in contact with the driver, Franks. During the stop, the deputies learned that Franks’ driver’s license was suspended. Franks was released on a summons to appear in court March 6, 2019.

—Kimber Nicole Thompson, 38, of Clarke Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 7:15 p.m. Thursday on charges of distribution of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, violation of controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Raymond Miller, 29, of Vivian Street in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 7:15 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, violation of a controlled law-drug-free zone, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.

—Samantha Landreneau, 26, of Wilson Street in Patterson, was arrested at 7:15 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana, violation of controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.

—Kenneth Rollins, 28, of Dianne Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 7:15 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Narcotics detectives conducted a search warrant at a residence on Clarke Road, which is one block from a Bayou Vista park and Bayou Vista Baptist Church. During the search, detectives located methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and marijuana, Anslum said.

It is noted that two minor children were in the home during the investigation. Thompson, Miller and Rollins were booked into jail. No bail was set for Thompson, Miller and Rollins. Landreneau was released on a summons to appear in court March 6, 2019.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 36 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Gilbert Howard, 48, of Youngs Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:40 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with home invasion and a charge of theft less than $1,000.

Howard was booked on the warrant at the police department. The warrant stems from a complaint of a burglary and theft, in which Howard is alleged to have attempted to gain entry into a home which was occupied at the time.

—Kade M. Percle, 22, of Roderick Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:46 p.m. Thursday on charges of careless operation, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers responded to a vehicle crash on La. 182. During the investigation, Percle was acting very suspicious after being involved in a minor vehicle crash, Blair said. Officers observed Percle attempt to conceal something he took from his pockets in the waistband of his pants, Blair said.

Police searched Percle and located suspected marijuana. Officers also found suspected drug paraphernalia in the vehicle Percle was driving, Blair said. Percle was jailed.

Franklin Police Chief Tina Thibodeaux reported the following arrest relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Jason Ashley, 30, of Iberia Street in Franklin, while incarcerated at the Franklin Police Department, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for City Court of Morgan City for failure to appear on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Ashley was jailed with no bail set yet.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.