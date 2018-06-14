Sheriff: Three arrests made in fatal hit and run

Authorities have arrested three suspects in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred early Monday morning in Amelia, a St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office news release said.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives found evidence connecting Kristie Blanchard, Johnny Giroir, and Leo Vining to the fatal hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of Leslie Matthews, 43, the release said. The hit-and-run crash occurred during the early morning hours of Monday, on Duhon Boulevard in Amelia.

Through the investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for Blanchard’s arrest on a charge of felony hit-and-run. Detectives also obtained warrants for Giroir's and Vining’s arrests on a charge of obstruction of justice, the release said. Blanchard, Giroir, and Vining were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking and incarceration.