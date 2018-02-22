Sheriff: Teen wrote threatening statements at alternative school

A 14-year-old boy was arrested Thursday and charged with terrorizing after allegedly writing statements threatening violence at the St. Mary Parish Alternative Program school in Verdunville, Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

On Thursday afternoon, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officers investigated a report from the St. Mary Alternative Program school. School resource officers found evidence that a 14-year-old juvenile wrote statements threatening violence at the school, Anslum said. The juvenile male was arrested on the charge of terrorizing. The juvenile was released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings. The investigation is ongoing.