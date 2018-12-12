Sheriff: Suspected drug dealer caught

A 33-year-old woman was arrested, along with two other people, after authorities responded to numerous complaints that the woman was selling illegal drugs in Amelia, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

—Jennifer Beecher, 33, of Beadle Street in Amelia, was arrested at 8:42 p.m. Tuesday on charges of obstruction of justice, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant charging her with possession of methamphetamine.

—Pearl Ross, 34, of North Verrett Street in Amelia, was arrested at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday on charges of obstruction of justice, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper lane usage and limitations on backing.

—Phillip Dehart, 52, of Murial Street in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Detectives of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section along with Detectives of the Morgan City Police Department Narcotics Division conducted an investigation into Beecher selling illegal narcotics from the Amelia area.

This investigation was due to numerous complaints on Beecher, Anslum said. During the investigation, the detectives obtained a search warrant for Beecher’s home. During surveillance, the detectives observed Beecher meeting with a car in a known drug area, Anslum said.

When the vehicle traveled back towards Beecher’s home, detectives conducted a traffic stop due to the vehicle backing up on U.S. 90 and crossing over the center line. The detectives made contact with the driver, Ross. The detectives found meth in the vehicle belonging to Ross. Ross was transported to parish jail for booking. Ross was found to have been hiding more meth on her, Anslum said. Bail was denied.

Beecher was also seen meeting with another vehicle, then walking off. Detectives made contact with the driver of the vehicle, Dehart. When Dehart denied consent to search his vehicle, K9 Buddy was deployed and showed an odor response to the vehicle. A search of the vehicle yielded a bag of methamphetamine in the center console, Anslum said. Dehart was jailed with no bail set.

Beecher was located at the home of a family member. Beecher had drugs on her, and a search of her home yielded more drugs and drug paraphernalia, Anslum said. Beecher was jailed with no bail set.

Anslum reported that deputies responded to 35 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Brandon Hill, 36, of Moor Street in Fort Hood, Texas, was arrested at 3:25 p.m. Tuesday on two warrants for failure to appear on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of Suboxone.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista was dispatched to investigate a report of a suspicious person on Jupiter Street. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a male subject matching the description, who was identified as Hill. The deputy learned of two active warrants for Hill’s arrest. Hill was jailed with no bail set.

—Taylor Brocato, 23, of Elk Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana and proper equipment required on vehicles.

A deputy patrolling Amelia observed a vehicle with no operational license plate light. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Brocato. During the stop, the deputy also found marijuana in the vehicle, Anslum said. Brocato was released on a summons to appear in court March 6, 2019.

—Cruz Sanchez, 35, of Willow Street in Franklin, was arrested at 1:14 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of driving under suspension.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista observed a vehicle make a turn without giving a proper turn signal. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Sanchez.

During the stop, the deputy learned that Sanchez’ driver’s license was suspended. Sanchez was arrested and released on a summons to appear on March 6, 2019.

—Chad Evans, 44, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 1:24 a.m. Wednesday on charges of driving under suspension and no tail lights.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista observed a vehicle with no tail lights illuminated. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Evans.

During the stop, the deputy learned that Evans’ driver’s license was suspended. Evans was released on a summons to appear in court March 6, 2019.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 38 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Martha Gatlin, 45, of Valley Park, Mississippi, was arrested at 2:03 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of a Legend Drug.

Officers responded to a medical facility on La. 70 in regard to an employee possibly having illegal narcotics. Officers arrived and spoke to a staff member who identified Gatlin with having the illegal narcotic, Blair said. Officers made contact with Gatlin, who admitted to having recently used an illegal narcotic, Blair said. Officers located suspected methamphetamine and pills identified as Lisinopril and metoprolol tartrate in her possession, Blair said. Gatlin was jailed.

—Mykayla T. Sims, 23, of McDonough, Georgia, was arrested at 6 a.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of ecstasy with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and general speed law violation.

An officer in the area of Railroad Avenue near East Boulevard observed a vehicle traveling at a speed higher than the posted speed limit. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle, and the driver was identified as Sims.

Police located suspected marijuana and several ecstasy pills inside the vehicle, Blair said. Sims was jailed.

—Anna C. Sauseda, 35, of Clements Street in Patterson, was arrested at 7:40 a.m. Wednesday on warrants charging her with failure to appear for trial and two counts of probation violation. Sauseda was arrested at the police department on city court warrants. Sauseda was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported the following arrests:

—Alvin Louis, 37, of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 3:24 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of disturbing the peace. Louis posted $356 cash bail.

—Jarrett Williams, 41, of Second Street in Patterson, was arrested at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of disturbing the peace. Williams posted $356 cash bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Jonathan Theriot, 34, of Rose Street in Berwick, was arrested at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday on charges of passing a stopped school bus and driving under suspension. Theriot posted $252 bail.