Sheriff: Suspect had $10K of cocaine, $7,500 of marijuana

An Amelia man was caught Thursday with about $10,000 worth of cocaine and $7,500 of marijuana after detectives searched a home, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

—Derek Gaskins, 38, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 4:26 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving drug offense, manufacturing of crack cocaine and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law, drug-free zone (church).

On Thursday, detectives with the St. Mary Parish narcotics Section executed a search warrant at a home on Friendship Alley in Amelia resulting in the arrest of Gaskins and the seizure of cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash, Anslum said.

The detectives located a backpack containing eleven bags of high-grade marijuana with a weight of 497 grams, seven bags of crack cocaine totaling 98 grams, baggies, a and a digital scale, the sheriff said.

The street value of the cocaine is about $10,000, and the street value of the marijuana is about $7,500. Additionally, $241 dollars in cash was seized pending forfeiture, Anslum said.

Gaskins was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail was set as Gaskins was ordered to appear in court.

Anslum reported that deputies responded to 30 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Alvin Morris, 55, of North Lamar Street in Austin, Texas, was arrested at 9:51 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass.

Deputies were dispatched to a building in Bayou Vista in reference for a building check. During the check, the deputies located Morris who was sleeping at the location. The deputies found drugs and drug paraphernalia on Morris, the sheriff said. Morris was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail was set at $4,500.

—Cordaro Kimber Sr., 28, of Hacienda Drive in Franklin, was arrested at 3:43 a.m. Friday on charges of operating a vehicle while under suspension, turning movements and required signals, proper equipment required on vehicle-inspection tag, possession of marijuana and on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of speeding and no seatbelt.

A deputy patrolling Amelia observed a vehicle fail to use its turn signal while turning. The deputy conducted a traffic stop. During the stop, the deputy smelled an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle and located marijuana in the vehicle, Anslum said.

The deputy also learned of active warrants for Kimber’s arrest. Kimber was jailed with no bail set.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 40 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Galan W. Ford, 26, of Ditch Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:15 a.m. Thursday on warrants charging him with five counts of failure to pay fines and two counts of probation violation.

Ford was transported from the St. Mary Parish jail to the Morgan City Police Department on city court warrants.

—Patrick LeBlanc, 29, of First Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:34 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with three counts of failure to appear for arraignment.

LeBlanc was transported from the Avoyelles Parish Detention Center to the Morgan City Police Department on a city court warrant.

—Jeremiah J. Wiltz, 31, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:59 p.m. Thursday on charges of no driver’s license and speeding.

An officer in the area of La. 182 and Ditch Avenue observed a vehicle traveling at a speed higher than the posted speed limit. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Wiltz, did not have a valid driver’s license, Blair said. Wiltz was jailed.

—Megan Gros, 23, of La. 70 in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:11 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging her with three counts of failure to appear in court.

Gros was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a traffic stop in the area of Sixth and Arenz streets. A warrant check was done on Gros, who had a city court warrant for her arrest, Blair said. Gros was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.