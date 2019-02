St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing person, Kimber Dugas, who was last seen Feb. 17 in the Patterson area. Dugas is a white female, about 5 feet 2 inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. If you know the Dugas' whereabouts, contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-828-1960 or 985-384-1622.