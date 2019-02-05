Sheriff: Purse snatching suspect caught

An Amelia purse snatching suspect was caught Monday after deputies responded to a burglary complaint, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

Tommy Harding Jr., 29, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 3:53 p.m. Monday on charges of simple burglary, possession of stolen things, resisting arrest or officer, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, purse snatching and contempt of court.

Deputies were investigating a complaint of a burglary at a home on Lake Palourde Road in Amelia when Harding was developed as a suspect. Investigators determined that Harding had entered a home and had stolen several items, Smith said.

While deputies were searching for Harding in the area, they were notified by the complainant that Harding had returned to the scene. Deputies quickly set a perimeter and were able to make contact with Harding and take him into custody. Harding was in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia at the time of arrest, the sheriff said. Harding was jailed with no bail set.

At 1:30 am Saturday morning, deputies responded to a purse snatching complaint at a local business in Amelia. Upon arrival, the deputies made contact with business personnel and a female who had her purse snatched by a male subject who ran outside and fled on a white and pink bicycle. Moments later, another business patron made contact with the suspect but was unable to detain him.

Deputies canvassed the area and located the victim’s smashed Iphone8, her phone case, and other personal items. These items were located at 143 Friendship Alley, which is an abandoned trailer. Detectives were called to assist.

Through the investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Harding.