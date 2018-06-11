Sheriff: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal hit and run crash involving a pedestrian. The crash occurred on Duhon Boulevard in Amelia between midnight and 1 a.m. Monday. There is no vehicle description at this time, a news release said.

Authorities have not released the name of the deceased pedestrian.

Anyone with information on this crash should contact the sheriff’s office at 337-828-1960 or 985-384-1622. Additional details will be released as they are received, the release said.