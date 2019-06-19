Sheriff: Man caught with $16K in fake money during stop

A Lafayette man was caught with methamphetamine and over $16,000 in counterfeit money after a traffic stop in Bayou Vista, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Joshua Barr, 36, of Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette, was arrested at 7:55 p.m. Tuesday on charges of improper lane usage, driving under suspension, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and monetary instrument abuse ($16,135).

On Tuesday, narcotics section detectives were conducting proactive criminal patrol on U.S. 90 in the Bayou Vista area. While patrolling, they observed a vehicle cross over the solid white line of the J-turn near Phoenix International. They conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Barr, and a passenger.

During the stop, Morgan City Police Department K9 “Lady” was called to the scene and was deployed. After showing an odor response to the vehicle, the detectives found about 64 grams of methamphetamine and counterfeit currency, Smith said.

The detectives learned that Barr’s driver’s license was suspended and the meth was destined for the Morgan City area, the sheriff said. Barr was jailed with no bail set.

Smith reported that deputies responded to 34 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Frankie Gerard Clark, 35, of Friendship Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 10:31 a.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of schedule II drugs, possession of schedule I drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office charging him with simple burglary.

Deputies were called to Amelia to assist the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office in reference to an investigation involving a burglary. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with Clark. After further investigation, drugs were located inside his vehicle, Smith said. Clark was jailed with no bail set.

—Leonard Allen Yarborough, 57, of Cane Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday on charges of theft and criminal trespass.

—Daniel Michael Elliot, 20, of Cane Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday on charges of theft and criminal trespass.

Deputies were called to a business in Bayou Vista in reference to a theft. During the investigation, authorities learned Yarborough and Elliot were observed committing a theft, Smith said.

Deputies spoke with business personnel who stated that both were barred from the property. Yarborough and Elliot were booked into parish jail. Bail on Yarborough was set at $5,000. Bail on Elliot was set at $3,500.

—Rogena Sons Hartley, 46, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 7:34 p.m. Tuesday on charges of expired license plate and driving under suspension.

A deputy was patrolling the area of Adams and Third streets in Franklin when he observed a vehicle with an expired license plate. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Hartley. Through the stop, the deputy learned that she was driving with a suspended license, Smith said. Hartley was released on a summons to appear in court Sept. 26.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 39 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Edwin Maldonado-Castillo, 27, of Fifth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:31 p.m. Wednesday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated first offense, no driver’s license, no headlights and red light violation.

On Tuesday, an officer saw a vehicle on Fifth Street with no headlights. As the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver failed to stop at a traffic light on Brashear Avenue, Blair said.

The officer was able to then stop the vehicle and spoke with the driver, identified as Maldonado-Castillo. The officer suspected that Maldonado-Castillo had been drinking. Maldonado-Castillo could not produce a driver’s license and admitted that he did not have one, Blair said. Maldonado-Castillo failed a field sobriety test and later registered 0.161 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Jonathan Franklin Sr., 31, of Garber Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:25 p.m. Tuesday on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging him with failure to appear for criminal neglect of family.

Officers located Franklin at a Garber Street home and knew he had an outstanding warrant for 16th Judicial District Court. Franklin was jailed.

—Darell Gash, 38, of Willard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:49 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with criminal trespassing.

Officers saw Gash walking on La. 182 and knew he had an outstanding warrant. The officer spoke with Gash and advised him of the warrant. Gash was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.