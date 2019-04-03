Sheriff: Inmate started small fire trying to cook food on table

An inmate at St. Mary Parish jail admitted to starting a small fire while attempting to cook food on a table top, Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Kenneth Wayne Rollins, 29, of Diane Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of fire-raising in a correctional facility.

Deputies received a report concerning a fire inside one of the dorms at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center in Centerville. Upon further investigation, authorities learned that several inmates were gathered around a table inside a dorm with a small fire underneath Inmates were attempting to cook food on the table top, Smith said.

The fire was quickly extinguished and the deputies were able to identify as Rollins as a suspect. After speaking with Rollins, he admitted to starting the fire with batteries from the TV remote, resulting in the above-mentioned charge, the sheriff said.

Smith reported that deputies responded to 40 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Russell Thomas, 37, of Carmen Street in Patterson, was arrested at 5:51 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, manufacturing of crack cocaine, possession of powdered cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of MDMA with intent to distribute, violation of controlled dangerous substance law in a drug-free zone (library and school), transactions involving drug proceeds, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction of justice, resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia..

Narcotics detectives along with the assistance of the Patterson Police Department executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of Carmen Street in Patterson. Upon arrival, detectives encountered Thomas in front of the apartment.

While attempting to detain Thomas, detectives observed Thomas throw crack cocaine, the sheriff said. Thomas was detained after a brief struggle. Detectives conducted a search of the home and found crack cocaine, powdered cocaine, and MDMA pills, along with several items of drug paraphernalia, Smith said.

Detectives also recovered $3,308 in cash, and a 12 gauge pistol grip shotgun, the sheriff said. Thomas' home is located less than 2,000 feet from a library and a school. Thomas is also a convicted felon which prohibits him from possessing a firearm. Thomas was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail was set.

—Carmel James Triggs Jr., 37, of Tall Timbers Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday on warrants charging him with failure to pay annual registration fee, failure to provide notification as a sex offender and duty of offender to notify law enforcement of change of address.

Triggs was located by deputies in the area of Park Street in Patterson. He was informed of the warrants for his arrest. Triggs was jailed with no bail set.

—Charlie Dionel Kelly Jr., 40, of Tiffany Street in Patterson, was arrested at 8:48 p.m. Tuesday on charges of turning movements and required signals, possession of MDMA, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy was patrolling the area of U.S 90 West near Cotton Road in Patterson when he observed a vehicle make a lane change without using a turn signal. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Kelly.

Kelly appeared to be nervous while speaking to the deputy. Kelly was asked if any illegal narcotics were inside the vehicle, at which time he answered no, the sheriff said. K9 Vickie was deployed to conduct an open-air sniff. K9 Vickie was alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. Deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and found the schedule I drugs, loose marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, Smith said. Kelly was jailed with bail set at $5,000.

—Oscarnique Nijreel Toups, 22, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 12:22 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court.

A deputy was patrolling the area of Friendship Alley in Amelia when he observed two subjects standing in the roadway. The deputy made contact with both subjects. A background check on Toups revealed the warrant. Toups was jailed with bail set at $320.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the following arrest relating to the area:

—Ronald J. Armond Jr., 25, of Muriel Street in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested on a charge of unauthorized use of a movable.

On Jan. 25, deputies responded to a complaint during which a vehicle owner indicated that Armond had picked up her car Jan. 22 to do repair work and was supposed to return it the same day but never did, Falcon said.

Responding deputies entered the vehicle in the computer database as stolen and filed an arrest warrant against Armond.

On Jan. 30, Louisiana State Police Troop L, contacted Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office that the vehicle in question was involved in a high-speed law-enforcement pursuit in St. Tammany Parish and identified Armond as the driver, Falcon said. Armond was jailed in St. Tammany Parish. Armond was later booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center where he remains pending a bail hearing.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 45 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Jerry Lee Favors, 54, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:21 p.m. Tuesday on warrants charging him with two counts of failure to appear to pay fines and a hold for the Patterson Police Department.

Officers came into contact with Favors on Railroad Avenue. A warrant check revealed warrants for his arrest through City Court of Morgan City and Patterson Police Department. He was jailed.

—Roman Bayda, 41, of Amber Avenue in Rowlett, Texas, was arrested at 11:14 p.m. Tuesday on charges of turn signal violation and possession of marijuana first offense.

An officer on patrol observed a vehicle commit a turn signal violation on La. 182. The officer conducted a traffic stop on Sandra Street and identified the driver as Bayda. During the traffic stop, suspected marijuana was located in Bayda’s possession, Blair said. He was placed jailed.

—Reinnaldo Joel Mejia, 27, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with domestic abuse battery. An officer located Mejia on Fourth Street and arrested him on a warrant. He was jailed.

—Brett Bagliardi, 23, of Saragosa Pond Lane in Spring, Texas, was arrested at 1:02 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Officers conducting an investigation of illegal narcotic activity at a motel on La. 182 came into contact with Bagliardi. Officers located suspected marijuana in his possession, Blair said. He was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrest:

—Nickisha Gibson, 33, of Young Street in Berwick, was arrested at 12:44 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of battery of a dating partner. No bail was set yet.