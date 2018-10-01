Sheriff: Driver pronounced dead after crashing into home

An 80-year-old man was pronounced dead Sunday after the SUV he was driving struck a home in Bayou Vista, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

The crash occurred at about 1:20 p.m. Sunday. Preliminary investigation showed that Richard Daigle, 80, of Morgan City, was operating an SUV on Jupiter Street in Bayou Vista when his vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a home in the 100 block of Ross Lane, Anslum said.

Daigle was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured in the crash, which is still under investigation, said David Spencer, sheriff’s office spokesman.