Sheriff: Deputies stop inmate from escaping jail

An inmate at St. Mary Parish jail attempted to escape Saturday, but deputies were able to stop him, Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

The escape occurred at 5:06 p.m. Saturday at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center in Centerville. The inmate, Anthony Jones, 41, of Cleveland Avenue in Patterson, was charged with attempted escape and simple criminal damage to property following the incident.

A corrections deputy observed Jones cause damage to a light fixture in his cell, the sheriff said. Jones was placed in another room and subsequently attempted to escape from that room. Jones’ attempt was not successful and deputies kept him in custody, Smith said. Acadian Ambulance was called to give medical attention to Jones and after being medically cleared.

“Because of the quick response of jail personnel and patrol deputies, the attempt was stopped almost immediately,” Smith said.

Jones has been incarcerated at the jail since Sept. 20, 2018, on a charge of first-degree robbery in reference to a robbery that occurred Aug. 31, 2018, at a business in Bayou Vista.