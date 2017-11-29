Sheriff: Bayou Vista woman arrested for Assumption Parish burglaries; Two more suspects sought

A 23-year-old Bayou Vista woman was booked into Assumption Parish jail in connection with multiple automobile and residential burglaries in Assumption Parish. Another suspect in the case is at another jail, and two more suspects are still at large, Sheriff Leland Falcon said in a news release.

Krislyn Claire Vining, 23, of Sisters Landing in Bayou Vista, was arrested on four counts of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and two counts of simple burglary. Vining was booked into jail on $80,000 bail.

Tager Rosson, 20, of Ribbonwood Drive in Denham Springs, is currently in the Bienville Parish jail, and Assumption Parish authorities have placed on a detainer on him. Rosson is charged with four counts of principal to simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and two counts of principal to simple burglary. Rosson is currently in the Bienville Parish Jail and a detainer has been placed on him.

Suspects Kaleb Smith, 17, of Maple Street in Morgan City, and Austin Williams, 18, of Aristle Road in Bayou L'Ourse, remain at large.

Smith and Williams are each wanted on charges of four counts of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and two counts of simple burglary.

On Oct. 17, Assumption Parish sheriff's deputies responded to multiple vehicle and residential burglaries in Belle River. The crimes were confined to an area within close proximity to each other.

The initial investigation revealed multiple vehicles had been burglarized. The automobiles had been rummaged through and at least one firearm as well as numerous personal items had been stolen from the unlocked vehicles, Falcon said.

It was also determined that a number of homes had been burglarized and items stolen from within, Falcon said.

Detectives initiated a lengthy and ongoing investigation and were able to identify multiple suspects.

Community involvement, video surveillance, multiple witness interviews and assistance from the St. Martin and Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Offices led to the identity of the suspects.

Anyone having information on the whereabouts of Smith or Williams is urged to contact the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-369-2912 or detectives at 985-526-1627.