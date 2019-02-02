Sheriff: Amelia purse snatching suspect sought

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are asking for the public's help to find a suspect in an early Saturday morning purse snatching in Amelia, a news release said.

At 1:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a purse snatching complaint at a business in Amelia. Upon arrival, the deputies made contact with business personnel and a female who had her purse snatched by a male subject who ran outside and fled on a white and pink bicycle. Moments later, another business patron made contact with the suspect but was unable to detain him, the release said.

Deputies canvassed the area and located the victim’s smashed Iphone8, her phone case, and other personal items. These items were located at an abandoned trailer in the 100 block of Friendship Alley in Amelia. Detectives were called to assist.

Through the investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Tommy Harding Jr. from Friendship Alley. If you see Harding or know the whereabouts of Harding, contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-828-1960 or 985-384-1622.