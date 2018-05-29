Sheriff’s PIO leaving office

St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Traci Landry will be leaving the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

Landry has accepted a position as public information officer for another agency where she will be responsible for providing public information services for the city, police and fire departments.

“It is because of the opportunities, experience and skills I gained at the Sheriff’s Office, a CALEA (Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies) accredited agency, that I am able to take this new step in my career,” Landry said in the release. “I leave with a heavy heart, but I am proud to have the full support of Sheriff Anslum and my family in blue.”

“I have watched Landry grow in her career since she began working for the Sheriff’s Office in 2012,” Anslum said. “From providing information to the public and promoting community involvement to creating an online presence, I know that the work we accomplished together building the public information office will continue to serve the people of St. Mary Parish well following her departure. I wish her the best in her new endeavor.”