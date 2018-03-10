Ricohoc man charged with murder in woman's death

A Ricohoc man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the October 2017 death of a woman in Franklin, Police Chief Sabria McGuire said in a news release.

The following arrest stems from an incident that occurred on Oct. 6, 2017. The Franklin Police Department along with the Franklin Fire Department and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office assisted in investigation efforts and the investigation is ongoing, the release said.

Donald Hull Jr., 52, of Ricohoc Drive in Ricohoc, was arrested at 1:13 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with second-degree murder. Hull was booked, processed and held with no bail set yet.

At 2:23 a.m. Oct. 6, 2017, the Franklin Police Department received a 911 call of a subject that was injured at a home with smoke also coming from the home in the area of the 1700 block of West Ibert Street in Franklin, a news release stated. Police were investigating the case as a domestic homicide.

The 40-year-old female victim wasn't named in the news release.