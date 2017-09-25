Ricohoc man accused of hitting victim with metal rod

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Ricohoc man, accusing him of being involved in an altercation that resulted in multiple injuries.

Homer Romero, 64, of Hunting Road in Ricohoc, was arrested at 9:21 a.m. Thursday on a charge of aggravated battery. According to Sheriff Mark Hebert, deputies responded to a call for service in Ricohoc in reference to a battery. Deputies found evidence that Romero struck a male victim with a metal rod, causing injuries to his shoulder and arm, Hebert said.

Romero was jailed with no bail set.

Hebert responded to 37 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Aledia Payton, 26, of Mill Road in Patterson, was arrested at 1:32 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to comply with the terms and conditions of probation. A deputy responding to an unrelated call for service in Bayou Vista made contact with Payton and located the active warrant for her arrest. Payton was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center with bail set at $10,000.

—Heather Kleimann, 51, of Beau Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 5:24 p.m. Thursday on charges of careless operation and no motor vehicle insurance. Deputies investigated a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 90 near the intersection with Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista.

Deputies determined that Kleimann, one of the drivers, rear-ended the other vehicle, Hebert said.

Deputies also found that she was driving without insurance. Kleimann was released on a summons to appear in court Dec. 1.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair responded to 39 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Harry Irvin Jr., 51, of Garber Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:38 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for possession of synthetic marijuana and a warrant for violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law in a drug-free zone.

Irvin was located and arrested in the area of Garber Street on active warrants held by the Morgan City Police. The warrants stem from an investigation conducted by the Morgan City Police Department Narcotics Division on Sept. 7. When they came in contact with Irvin in the area of Fourth Street, he was found to be in possession of suspected synthetic marijuana. The area where this incident took place was within a drug-free zone. Irvin was jailed.

—Kerry Lucas, 56, of Aucoin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:37 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear to pay probation fee on Aug. 12, 2008, a warrant for failure to appear to pay fine on Aug. 26, 2008, and a warrant for probation violation.

Lucas was located and arrested in the area of Aucoin Street on active warrants held by the 6th Ward Morgan City Court. Lucas was jailed.

—William Deans Sr., 39, of Roselawn Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 3 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for violation of a protective order.

Deans was located and arrested at the Morgan City Police Department on active warrants held by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deans was jailed.

—Drew Landry, 25, of St. John Street in Pierre Part, was arrested at 2:35 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of driving while intoxicated first offense, improper lane usage, and speeding.

Patrol officers initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle in the area of La. 182 being operated in an erratic manner and swerving from lane to lane at speeds of 60 mph in a 45 mph zone. Landry was identified as the operator of the vehicle.

Blair said that according to reports, Landry was found to be in an intoxicated state. Landry performed poorly on a standardized field sobriety test.

Landry was jailed with no bail set.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrests:

—Wanya Francis, 22, of Live Oak Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:16 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for armed robbery, aggravated battery involving medical attention, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Francis was located and arrested by the Lafayette Police Department. Francis was transported to Patterson Police Department and jailed with no bail set.

—Daniel Hillebrandt, 42, of Barrow Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:08 a.m. Friday on a charge of simple battery for domestic violence. Hillebrandt was jailed with bail set at $2,500.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.