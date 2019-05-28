Police: Woman charged with cruelty to infirm, theft over $8K

A 31-year-old woman was booked on charges of cruelty to the infirm and over $8,000 in theft stemming from an April incident in Morgan City, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Destiny Ann Dinger, 31, of Franklin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:35 a.m. Friday on warrants charging her with theft between $5,000 and $25,000 (value $8,388.36), access device fraud, unauthorized use of a movable and cruelty to the infirm.

Detectives located Dinger at a home on Railroad Avenue on a warrant. On April 23, detectives began an investigation into a complaint of abuse to an elderly victim. During the investigation, detectives learned that money and valuables were taken from the victim along with unauthorized use of the victim’s credit card, Blair said.

Police learned Dinger had used the victim’s vehicle on several occasions without permission from the victim, Blair said. Dinger was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 152 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Joey G. Businelle, 46, of Pecan Grove Lane in Berwick, was arrested at 10:42 p.m. Friday on charges of improper lane usage and DWI first offense.

An officer on patrol observed a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Seventh Street and Brashear Avenue. The driver, Businelle , was suspected of driver impairment. Businelle did poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said.

He later registered 0.148 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Lynn King, 35, of Fifth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:37 p.m. Friday on a charge of disturbing the peace.

Officers were called to a hotel on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in reference to a disturbance. Upon officers’ arrival, they were advised King was causing a disturbance with the hotel staff, Blair said. The officer encountered King who was still causing a disturbance. She was jailed.

—Justin David Price, 30, of Front Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:35 a.m. Saturday on a charge of smoking prohibited in city jail. A corrections officer located Price in possession of a cigarette while in the city jail. He was jailed.

—Steven Wayne Davis, 43, of Versen Street in Berwick, was arrested at 8 a.m. Saturday on charges of speeding and driving under suspension.

An officer conducted a traffic stop on Fourth and Grove streets for a speeding violation and identified the driver as Davis. A computer check revealed his driver’s license was under suspension. He was jailed.

—Arnoldo Alejandro Arita-Recinos, 22, of Roderick Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:23 a.m. Saturday on charges of improper lane usage, possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, no driver’s license and warrants charging him with three counts of failure to appear for trial.

An officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Cottonwood Street and La. 182. The driver was identified as Arita-Recinos. A computer check revealed he did not have a valid driver’s license and warrants for his arrest through city court.

Officers also observed an open container of an alcoholic beverage inside of his vehicle during the traffic stop, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Anuar Medina-Rojas, 26, of Lakeview Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:33 a.m. Sunday on charges of reckless operation of a motor vehicle, possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle and DWI first offense.

—Martin Carranco-Presa, 32, of Mayon Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:33 a.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An officer observed a vehicle being driven in a reckless manner near the intersection of David Drive and Victor II Boulevard. The driver was identified as Medina-Rojas and passenger as Carranco-Presa. The officer suspected driver impairment. Medina-Rojas did poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. Officers located a bottle of suspected alcoholic beverage in his vehicle.

Police located suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Carranco-Presa’s possession during the traffic stop, Blair said. Medina-Rojas later registered 0.205 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Both Medina-Rojas and Carranco-Presa were jailed.

—Lance P. Dupuy, 27, of Shady Park in Raceland, was arrested at 1:11 a.m. Sunday on charges of color of clearance lamps/ identification lamps violation, resisting an officer-false information, driving under suspension, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Suboxone, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

—Ronyneisha Jules, 38, of Hilda Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:11 a.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana first offense, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle and introduction of contraband into a penal institute.

An officer working a security patrol at Lake End Park observed a vehicle enter the park after hours and conducted a stop for a traffic violation. The driver was later identified as Dupuy and the passenger, Jules.

Officers observed several open containers of alcoholic beverages in the vehicle and detected the odor of suspected marijuana emitting from the vehicle, Blair said.

During the investigation, Dupuy was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine, Suboxone and drug paraphernalia. During the initial stop, Dupuy gave officers a false name, Blair said.

Jules was in possession of suspected marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Once at the police department, officers found that Jules had concealed a bag of suspected methamphetamine on her, Blair said. Both Dupuy and Jules were jailed.

—Nakiesa Walker, 39, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Sunday on warrants charging her with failure to appear for trial and contempt of court. Walker was located at the police department and arrested on city court warrants. She was jailed.

—Kobe Jake Arceneaux, 18, of Courtney Drive in Duson, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Sunday on charges of speeding, possession of marijuana first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17 years old.

An officer conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation on U.S. 90 and identified the driver as Arceneaux along with a 14-year-old passenger.

During the traffic investigation, Arceneaux was found in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Officers also found evidence of suspected illegal drug usage inside the vehicle, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Mary Helen Sharp, 28, of John Boudreaux Road in Abbeville, was arrested at 7:06 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear in court.

An officer came into contact with Sharp on Amelia Street. A warrant check revealed city court had a warrant for her arrest. She was jailed.

—Shawn Clements, 43, of Lee Street in Patterson, was arrested at 5 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with failure to return a leased movable (value $1,143.22).

Clements was located at the police department and arrested on a warrant. The warrant stems from a January 2016 incident which alleges Clements failed to return lease merchandise. He was jailed.

—Ronald P. Picou, 53, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:43 p.m. Monday on charges of no insurance and driving under suspension.

An officer came into contact with Picou on U.S. 90 during a traffic stop. A computer check revealed Picou did not possess valid insurance and his driver’s license was under suspension. He was jailed.

—Oscar Renee’ Torres, 35, of Onstead Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:44 a.m. Tuesday on charges of criminal trespassing and disturbing the peace.

Officers were called to a home on Freret Street in reference to a person causing a disturbance. Upon officers arriving they came into contact with Torres outside the home in an intoxicated condition, Blair said.

The complainant did not know Torres, and he came to the home causing a disturbance and wanting to fight an individual, Blair said. Torres was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 139 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—A female juvenile, 16, was arrested at 2:24 p.m. Friday on a charge of simple battery.

A deputy was contacted in reference to a simple battery complaint that occurred on La. 182 in the Patterson area. After further investigation, the deputy learned the female juvenile had committed a battery on another juvenile, Smith said. The female juvenile was released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Allis J. Jennings, 37, of Williams Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:47 p.m. Friday on charges of failure to signal and driving under suspension.

A deputy was patrolling the area of La. 182 in Patterson when he observed a vehicle turn into a business without using a turn signal, Blair said.

A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and contact was made with the driver, Jennings. A background check revealed she was driving under suspension. Jennings was issued a summons to appear in court Aug. 28.

—Jill Marie Parker, 44, of Two Brothers Street in Amelia, was arrested at 2:30 a.m. Saturday on charges of reckless operation with no accident, driving under suspension and DWI first offense.

A deputy traveling westbound on U.S. 90 observed a vehicle on the east lane traveling west. The deputy observed the vehicle miss several vehicles while on the Siracusa high rise. The vehicle came to a complete stop on the shoulder of the road when the deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Parker.

Parker admitted she had been drinking, Smith said. Parker refused a field sobriety test and chemical test, the sheriff said. She was jailed with bail set at $4,000.

—Jerral Wade Prestenbach, 30, of Main Street in Patterson, was arrested at 5:47 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge for fishing without a license.

Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 90 East and Main Street in Patterson in reference to a suspicious person complaint. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a witness who advised the deputies of a person on the ground, later identified as Prestenbach.

Deputies made contact with Prestenbach and a background check revealed the active warrant. He was jailed with bail set at $500.

—Victor Laurance Crane Jr., 51, of Shady Grove Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 12:48 p.m. Sunday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

A deputy was dispatched to Carol Drive in Bayou Vista in reference to a welfare concern. Upon arrival, the deputy learned that a physical altercation had taken place, and Crane pushed the victim, the sheriff said. Crane was jailed with bail set at $2,500.

—Burkin Jerome Dupre, 33, of Cross Road No. 2 in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 6:04 p.m. Sunday on charges of no seat belt and driving under suspension.

A deputy was patrolling the Bayou Vista area when he observed the driver of a vehicle not wearing a seatbelt. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and contact was made with the driver, identified as Dupre.

A background check revealed he was driving with a suspended license. Dupre was issued a summons to appear in court Aug. 28.

—Shawn Phillip Chester, 35, of Solar Apartments in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:43 a.m. Sunday on a charge of violation of a protective order.

Deputies were dispatched to a business in Amelia in reference to a violation of a protective order. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the complainant who stated Chester entered the establishment asking if she knew a subject.

Authorities learned that the subject had an active protective order against Chester. The complainant then contacted the sheriff’s office. Chester was jailed with bail set at $2,500.

—Drevin M. Willis, 20, of Southwest Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 9:54 a.m. Monday on charges of cyberstalking and telephone calls-harassment.

A deputy was dispatched to the 100 block of Jupiter Street in Bayou Vista in reference to a telephone harassment complaint. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the complainant who advised the deputy Willis had been making threats on social media and harassing the victim by phone, Smith said. Willis was located at his home and issued a summons to appear in court Aug. 28.

—Asia Adale Piggott, 23, of Carol Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 4:45 p.m. Monday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

—Raven Markell Piggott, 25, of Carol Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 4:45 p.m. Monday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

A deputy was dispatched to the Bayou Vista Skate Park regarding a fight in progress. Upon arrival, the deputy learned that Asia Piggott and Raven Piggott had been involved in an altercation. Both were issued summonses to appear in court Aug. 28.

—Everette J. Ballard, 67, of St. Mary Street in Thibodaux, was arrested at 10:08 p.m. Monday on a charge of theft less than $1,000 and a warrant for failure to appear on charges of operating a vehicle while license is suspended/ revoked/ canceled, failure to stop at stop sign and expired motor vehicle inspection.

A deputy was dispatched to the 500 block of Lake Palourde Road in Amelia in reference to a theft complaint. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the complainant.

After further investigation, the deputy learned Ballard had taken a wallet that was left on a seat by the complainant, Smith said. A background check on Ballard revealed the active warrant. Ballard was jailed with bail set at $1,000.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Robert J. Ballance, 35, of Bernice Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:31 p.m. Friday on a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant. No bail was set.

—Thomas D. Remedies, 26, of Second Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:07 p.m. Friday on a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant. No bail was set.

—Frank D. Peavy, 47, of Gerami Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 10:02 p.m. Thursday on charges of aggravated assault and disturbing the peace intoxicated. Peavy paid $733 bail.

—Gvon D. Sargent, 26, of Dale Avenue in Gretna, was arrested at 3:07 a.m. Saturday on charges of speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone and suspended driver’s license. Bail was set at $596.

—Nicholas J. Comeaux, 35, of Chris Lane in Franklin, was arrested at 12:23 p.m. Saturday on charges of suspended driver’s license, expired motor vehicle inspection sticker and no insurance. Bail was set at $757.

—Christine A. Hart, 35, of Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 9:15 a.m. Sunday on charges of possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to carry registration, no insurance, expired motor vehicle inspection sticker and no seat belt. Hart was jailed with no bail set.

—Gerlisa Calais, 41, of Wedell Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:33 p.m. Monday on a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant. No bail was set yet.

—Andric D. Valentine, 43, of Wedell Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:33 p.m. Monday on charges of simple battery involving domestic violence and criminal damage to property. No bail was set yet.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrests:

—Casey Floyd, 48, of Rose Street in Berwick, was arrested at 7:31 p.m. Sunday on charges of hit-and-run driving and careless operation of a motor vehicle with a crash. Floyd posted $1,500 bail.

—Shawn Clements, 43, of Lee Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:39 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana second offense, violation of controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor. Clements posted $20,000 bail.

Clements was then arrested at 2:50 p.m. Monday on a Morgan City police warrant for failure to return leased merchandise. Clements was transported to the Morgan City Police Department.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the following arrests relating to the area:

—Christina Allison Breaux, 25, of Sun Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested on charges of no driver’s license, roadway laned for traffic, no proof of insurance, possession of marijuana second offense, possession of alprazolam (Xanax), possession of MDMA (ecstasy), possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia

—Caleb Adam Thompson, 28, of La. 121 in Hineston, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of alprazolam (Xanax), possession of MDMA (ecstasy), possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies assigned to the I.C.E. Unit late Thursday night observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation on La. 662 in Bayou L’Ourse and proceeded to stop the vehicle.

There were two occupants, the driver, being Breaux and the passenger was identified as Thompson. Deputies noted both to be acting nervously and were inconsistent in their personal interviews, Falcon said.

Based on probable cause developed during the process, authorities got consent to search the vehicle. During that search, deputies recovered marijuana, methamphetamine, alprazolam (Xanax) and MDMA (ecstasy), Falcon said. An assortment of drug paraphernalia was also recovered.

Both Breaux and Thompson were arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center where they remained pending a bail hearing.