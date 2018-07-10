Police warn public to be alert of alligators

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair and the police department want to remind everyone it is that time of year alligators leaving their natural habitat and often come into the city limits. Remember these are wild animals and if provoked or stumbled upon they will attack. Do not feed the alligators in these areas. This alligator was located in the Walnut Drive Canal and killed by the nuisance alligator hunter, police said. These reptiles can pose a danger to small children and pets. If they encounter these reptiles, they may be attacked. If someone encounters an alligator, they should not antagonize it. Instead, contact the Morgan City Police Department at 985-380-4605. (Submitted)