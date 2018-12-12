Police: Two suspects arrested in connection with shooting that injured one

One suspect has been charged with attempted murder and another suspect with accessory after the fact to the alleged crime in connection with a Monday shooting in Morgan City, a police news release said. The lone victim in the shooting was treated for minor injuries, police said.

Courtland Jamarr Francois, 27, of Atlanta, Georgia, was arrested at 5:58 p.m. Wednesday on charges of attempted first-degree murder, carrying a firearm by a convicted felon, a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging him with failure to appear for simple burglary, Morgan City Court warrant charging him with stop sign violation, and Morgan City Court warrant charging him with driver's license not in possession.

Makayla Sims, 23, of Atlanta, Georgia, was arrested at 8:48 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder.

The Morgan City Police Department Detectives along with the assistance of St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives located and arrested Francois in connection with a shooting that occurred shortly before 10 a.m. Monday in the area of Orange Street. Maitland Elementary and Immanuel Christian schools were temporarily placed on lockdown Monday morning while authorities investigated the shooting. Francois was arrested after being located by investigators for his involvement in the shooting that injured one person, the release said. Sims, already jailed on other charges, was additionally charges with accessory after the fact for her part in that shooting, police said.