Police: Two dead in homicide-suicide in Franklin

Fri, 07/06/2018 - 9:45am zachary fitzgerald

Two people were killed Thursday in Franklin after a man allegedly shot a woman and then turned the gun on himself, Franklin Police Chief Tina Thibodeaux said in a news release.

At 11:44 a.m. Thursday, the Franklin Police Department received a complaint of a shooting that occurred in the area of West Ibert Street. Upon officer's arrival, officers discovered one deceased male with a gunshot wound, Kenneth Smith Jr., 30, and a female victim, April Charles, 36, with two gunshot wounds, the chief said.

Charles was transported by Acadian Ambulance to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. With the assistance of the Franklin Fire Department and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office an investigation was conducted. Through the investigation, police discovered that Smith shot Charles before shooting himself, Thibodeaux said.

