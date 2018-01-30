Police: Three more businesses broken into in Patterson

Three businesses in Patterson were broken into Tuesday morning, and police believe the burglaries are connected to two other burglaries that occurred earlier in January, Police Chief Patrick LaSalle said in a news release.

Early Tuesday morning, three businesses were broken into in Patterson. At midnight, an alarm company contact Patterson police in reference to an alarm that was activated at Wag-A Pak on U.S. 90.

At 12:48 a.m., a Patterson police officer saw that GameDay Pizza on U.S. 90 had also been breached, LaSalle said.

Then, at 1:40 a.m., an officer saw that Electric Tan on U.S. 90 had been breached as well, he said.

LaSalle said police believe these burglaries are connected to two other reported burglaries in the past two weeks.

Police had previously responded to a report of a burglary Jan. 19 at GameDay Pizza on U.S. 90.

On Jan. 23, another burglary occurred, this time at Bonnie's Bouquets and Bakery on Church Street, LaSalle said. Some pastries were stolen from the business, he said.

All of these burglaries are still under investigation, and no arrests have been made, LaSalle said.

Anyone with any information on these cases is asked to call the Patterson Police Department at 985-395-6161.