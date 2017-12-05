Police: Teen arrested after marijuana found in vehicle at MCHS

A teen was arrested after police found 22 bags of marijuana in a vehicle at Morgan City High School, police said in a news release.

—Marquil Singleton, 17, of Laurel Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:14 a.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

The Morgan City Police Department Canine Division in a collaborative effort with the St. Mary Parish School Board and St. Mary Sheriff's Office School Resource Officers conducted a search at Morgan City High School with K-9 Lady.

During the search, K-9 Lady alerted to the presence of illegal narcotic in a vehicle. Upon further examination of the vehicle, 22 individual cellophane bags of suspected marijuana was located, police said. Evidence was uncovered that the suspected marijuana was destined to be sold in illicit sales, police said. Singleton was developed as a suspect in the investigation and evidence was uncovered linking Singleton to the suspected marijuana, police said. Singleton was arrested and transported to the Morgan City jail where he was booked and incarcerated.

The Morgan City Police Department initiates a presence within the schools in Morgan City utilizing different tools available to assure the safety of the children, the release stated.