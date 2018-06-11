Police reimbursed $24K for work in Capital Management case

The Morgan City Police Department has been reimbursed $24,000 by Nelson Tucker LLC for the costs incurred in the investigation into the misappropriation and theft of funds from Capital Management Consultants Inc., a 16th Judicial District Attorney's Office news release.

Work of the Morgan City Police Department, and others, resulted in a 775 count of charges alleging thefts, money laundering and racketeering being filed against Nelson Tucker LLC, as a corporate defendant, and other defendants. Nelson-Tucker was owned by the late James Scott Tucker, the former CPA of Capital Management, who was allegedly the mastermind behind a scheme to steal millions of dollars from his employer over multiple decades.

Special recognition was given to Detective Travis Trigg for his industry and commitment to seeking the truth and justice in over 15 years’ worth of financial records and other documents, the release said.