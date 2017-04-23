Police: Pedestrian in stable condition after being struck by vehicle

Morgan City police are investigating a late Saturday night crash during which a vehicle struck a pedestrian on La. 182. The pedestrian was listed in a stable condition at a hospital, police said Sunday morning.

At 11:46 p.m. Saturday, the Morgan City Police Department responded to the area of La. 182 near Ditch Ave. in regards to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

A man allegedly exited a local business in the area of La. 182, entered the roadway in front of a vehicle and was struck. Identities of the parties involved are not being released at this time pending notification of the family.

The man was transported to Lafayette due to his injuries and is listed in stable condition. The crash is still under investigation.