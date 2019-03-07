Police: Patterson man charged with forcible rape

A 55-year-old man has been charged with forcible rape in Patterson, Police Chief Garrett Grogan said in a news release.

—William Fullwood Jr., 55, of Fern Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of forcible rape and a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant charging him with simple battery. No bail was set.

Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Braxton Alcina, 19, of Easy Street in Patterson, was arrested at 6:09 a.m. Wednesday on charges of speeding 42 mph in a 35 mph zone and suspended driver’s license. Alcina posted $582 bail.

—Javontrae Levine, 25, of Mill Road in Patterson, was arrested at 1:23 a.m. Wednesday on charges of resisting an officer by flight, suspended driver’s license, improper display of a temporary registration license plate, a Morgan City police warrant charging him with failure to appear for loud music and a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant charging him with two counts of criminal neglect of family. Bail was set at $36,362.40.

—Christopher Brown, 32, of Hendricks Street in Patterson, was arrested at 8:09 p.m. Wednesday on charges of stop sign violation, suspended driver’s license and a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant charging him with failure to appear for speeding. Brown posted $77 bail.

—Quandron Favors, 31, of Mill Road in Patterson, was arrested at 4:38 p.m. Wednesday on charges of three counts of criminal damage to property and one count of domestic abuse battery. No bail was set.

—Zoey Griffin, 22, of West 222nd Street in Golden Meadow, was arrested at 12:52 a.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Griffin posted bail.

—Elliott Robinson, 23, of West 222nd Street in Golden Meadow, was arrested at 12:46 a.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of marijuana. Robinson posted bail.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 29 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Johnathon P. Metrejean, 30, of North Bay Road in Pierre Part, was arrested at 9:22 p.m. Tuesday on charges of criminal trespassing, resisting an officer and disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Officers were dispatched to a business on La. 70 to remove an unwanted person from the property. Officers came into contact with Metrejean. He was suspected to be under the influence of illegal narcotics, Blair said.

He began to pull away from officers as they attempted to arrest him, but officers were able to handcuff him, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Arthur Joseph Cole, 60, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:56 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of crack cocaine.

Narcotics detectives patrolling La. 182 came into contact with Cole. During the stop, officers located suspected crack cocaine in his possession, Blair said. He was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 42 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Burkin Jerome Dupre, 33, of Cross Road #2 in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 12:13 a.m. Thursday on Morgan City police warrants charging him with failure to appear in court.

—Mary Janet Frisco, 37, of Camelia Street in Jeanerette, was arrested at 12:13 a.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Deputies were dispatched to a business in Bayou Vista in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, deputies located the vehicle and then located two subjects in the vehicle.

A check revealed Dupre had failure to appear warrants from Morgan City police. Frisco admitted there was marijuana in a box located inside the vehicle, Smith said.

Deputies retrieved the box and confirmed marijuana was inside the box. Frisco was issued a summons to appear in court June 19. Dupre was booked into parish jail and then transported to the Morgan City Police Department.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported no arrests.