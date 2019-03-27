Police: MC Jr. High alerts officers of threat on social media

A 14-year-old boy was charged with terrorizing Tuesday after Morgan City Junior High School officials notified police about a threat made on social media, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—A male juvenile, 14, was arrested at 5:38 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of terrorizing.

Morgan City police received information about a threat being made Tuesday on social media involving a student at Morgan City Junior High School. The Morgan City Police Department was notified by school officials after the threat was brought to their attention, Blair said.

Detectives began their investigation and were able to identify the juvenile in question. Investigators learned the juvenile made threats on a social media account in recent days, Blair said. The juvenile was arrested and released pending court action.

Blair reported that officers responded to 36 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Trinity Harris, 19, of 11th Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging her with access device fraud less than $1,000. Harris was located at the police department and arrested on the warrant. She was jailed.

—Anna H. Collette, 39, of Kentucky Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday on charges of turn signal violation and driving under suspension.

—Marcus Theon Gray, 34, of South Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with simple battery.

An officer observed a vehicle committing a turn signal violation in the area of Everett and Sixth streets. Collette, the driver, had a suspended driver’s license. Gray, a passenger, had a warrant for his arrest. Both Collette and Gray were jailed.

—Raven Piggott, 25, of Carol Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 4 p.m. Tuesday on warrants charging her with failure to appear to pay a fine, failure to appear to pay a probation fee and failure to appear for trial.

Piggott was located at the police department and arrested on city court warrants. She was jailed.

—John Quenton Lyons, 53, of Duke Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with contempt of court-restitution.

Lyons was located at St. Mary Parish jail and transported to the Morgan City Police Department on a warrant for City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—Ruben Bias, 64, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:53 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with theft.

An officer came into contact with Bias on Egle Street. Bias had an active warrant for his arrest, Blair said. He was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 24 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Colby E. Harry, 34, of Brocato Lane in Raceland, was arrested at 11:46 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of driving under suspension.

A deputy was stationary on U.S. 90 in Ricohoc when he observed a vehicle without a passenger headlight. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver of the vehicle as Harry. A background check revealed Harry was driving with a suspended license, Smith said. Harry was issued a summons to appear in court June 19.

—Derrick Genzal Rankins, 21, of Grandwood Street in Patterson, was arrested at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on charges of no license plate light, possession of marijuana and obstruction of justice.

A deputy was patrolling the area of La. 182 in Berwick when he observed a vehicle without a license plate light. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Rankins. The deputy could smell a strong odor of suspected marijuana emitting from the vehicle.

Upon conducting a search, suspected marijuana was found inside the vehicle. After questioning Rankins, he admitted that he ingested marijuana before being pulled over, Smith said. Rankins was jailed with bail set at $2,250.

—Rena Kathleen Wilson, 40, of Nini Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:27 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wilson was located at her home and advised of the warrant. Wilson was jailed with no bail set.

—Kamiah Kayron Riley, 18, of Hickory Street in Patterson, was arrested at 5:19 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, possession of promethazine hydrochloride and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.

—Joseph Anthony Singleton Jr., 19, of Jason Street in Patterson, was arrested at 5:19 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, possession of promethazine hydrochloride and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.

—A male juvenile, 16, was arrested at 5:19 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Narcotics detectives were traveling West on La. 182 in Berwick when they observed a vehicle cross over the yellow line. Detectives conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, and they observed the male juvenile shoving something in his shoe, Smith said.

Detectives smelled a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. Detectives received consent to search the vehicle from the driver, identified as Singleton. During the search, marijuana, promethazine hydrochloride, a vape with burnt marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found, the sheriff said. Riley and Singleton were issued summonses to appear in court June 19. The male juvenile was released to his mother pending juvenile court action.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrest:

—Brennan Tabor, 31, of 3rd Street in Berwick, was arrested at 9:08 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of disturbing the peace. Tabor posted $176 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.