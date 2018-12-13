Police: Man found passed out in vehicle charged with DWI

A 30-year-old man registered a blood alcohol content over three times the legal limit after Morgan City police found him passed out in a vehicle with the engine running, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Tyler Aucoin, 30, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:59 p.m. Wednesday on charges of DWI first offense and possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle.

Officers responded to the area of Federal Avenue near Bush Street about a person being passed out in a vehicle. Officers arrived and located the vehicle and the driver, identified as Aucoin.

Aucoin was slumped over in the vehicle with the engine running, Blair said. Officers were able to wake Aucoin and believed him to be intoxicated. Officers attempted to perform a field sobriety test on Aucoin, but he refused to follow direction, Blair said.

Officers also located an open bottle of alcohol in Aucoin’s vehicle. Aucoin registered 0.288 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Aucoin was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 42 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Allen Lennep, 62, of Barrow Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:10 a.m. Wednesday on warrants charging him with failure to appear in Morgan City Court for theft, misrepresentation during booking, disturbing the peace, three counts of contempt of court, disturbing the peace, remaining after being forbidden and on a city court warrant charging him with probation violation.

Officers responded to a complaint in the Barrow Street area. While investigating the complaint officers came into contact with Lennep whom they learned had several outstanding warrants from city court. Lennep was jailed.

—Bryant Francois, 36, of Everett Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:46 a.m. Wednesday on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging him with failure to appear for trial for armed robbery and a Jefferson County, Texas, fugitive warrant.

Officers came into contact with Francois and learned that he was wanted by the 16th Judicial District Court and Jefferson County, Texas. Francois was jailed.

—Tasha Fuentes, 38, of Hilda Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:47 p.m. Wednesday on warrants charging her with pit bulls prohibited and contempt of court.

Fuentes was located at her home and arrested on warrants. Fuentes was jailed.

—Shawn McCauley, 41, of Francis Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 11:51 a.m. Wednesday on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging him with failure to appear for drug court, a city court warrant charging him with failure to appear for disturbing the peace and telephone harassment.

Officers located McCauley in the area of Front Street and Brashear Avenue and learned that he had outstanding warrants for his arrest. McCauley was jailed.

—Tiffany Chauvin, 35, of Third Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:22 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of theft less than $1,000.

Officers were called to a La. 70 business about a suspected theft. Officers spoke with the subject, identified as Chauvin. Officers located several items from the business in Chauvin’s purse. Chauvin admitted to officers that she had taken the items. Chauvin was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 30 complaints and reported the following arrest:

—Joshua Dimaggio, 21, of Rose Street in Berwick, was arrested at 1:11 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of telephone harassment.

A deputy patrolling Berwick was dispatched to the boat launch in Berwick in reference to the U.S. Coast Guard having a subject with an active warrant.

Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Dimaggio and transported him to parish jail. Bail was set at $2,000.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Jessica Olds, 42, of Fourth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 11:42 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of domestic abuse battery. Bail was set at $2,500.

—Jason Daigle, 38, of Fourth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 11:42 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of domestic abuse battery. Bail was set at $2,500.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.