Police: Man dies in single-vehicle crash

A 30-year-old Morgan City man died early Saturday after he drove his vehicle in the wrong direction on the U.S. 90 East exit ramp in Berwick, Police Chief James Richard said. The vehicle struck the side of the ramp, flipped on its side and caught fire, Richard said.

At 2:06 a.m. Saturday, Berwick police responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a fatality. The crash claimed the life of Sean Finister, 30, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, the chief said. Finister was the only occupant in the vehicle.

Officers learned from a witness that a 2007 Chevy Tahoe was allegedly traveling across the La. 182 bridge from Morgan City to Berwick and entered the wrong lane, Richard said. The vehicle began traveling west in the east lane of La. 182, went through a traffic light and continued traveling the wrong way going west on the U.S. 90 East exit ramp, the chief said.

The vehicle struck the concrete side of the exit ramp, causing the vehicle to flip on its side and severe damage to the vehicle. The vehicle eventually caught fire, and the driver died from injuries as a result of the crash, Richard said.

Authorities later identified the driver as Finister. Investigators don’t know why Finister was traveling in the wrong direction on the highway, Richard said.