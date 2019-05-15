Police: Man charged with sex crimes involving juvenile

A 27-year-old Morgan City man has been charged with sex crimes involving a 14-year-old girl, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Jalen Anthony Walker, 27, of Willow Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday on charges of indecent behavior with juvenile, two counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, possession of marijuana first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In March, Morgan City police detectives assigned to the Louisiana Internet Crimes Against Children taskforce received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led to Walker being identified as a suspect, Blair said.

Through further investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Walker. On Tuesday, Walker was located and arrested on the warrant with the assistance of St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office. Authorities executed a search warrant at Walker’s home at which time they located suspected marijuana, paraphernalia and hydrocodone, Blair said. He was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 51 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Joseph James Thibodeaux, 21, of West Ibert Street in Franklin, was arrested at 2:31 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of resisting an officer.

An officer investigating a disturbance call at a hotel on La. 182 came into contact with Thibodeaux. During the officer’s investigation, Thibodeaux falsely identified himself by another name, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Appala Raju Allipilli, 43, no address given, was arrested at 9:13 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

An officer on patrol came into contact with Allipilli in the area of the baseball complex next to the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. The officer observed he was in an intoxicated condition, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Warren Brown, 38, of La. 1 in Labadieville, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on a city court warrant charging him with failure to appear. Brown was located at the police department and arrested. He was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrests:

—David Taylor, 48, of Woodlawn Road in Maurice, was arrested at 5:09 p.m. Tuesday on charges of failure to use a turn signal, switched license plate, no insurance and possession of synthetic cannabinoids. Taylor was awaiting bail to be set.

—Hector Plata Jr., 19, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana and prohibited acts-Xanax. Plata was awaiting bail to be set.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 46 complaints in the parish and reported no arrests in east St. Mary Parish.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.