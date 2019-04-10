Police: Man charged with aggravated crime against nature; Victim is under 13

A 53-year-old Morgan City man has been charged with having sexual contact with a girl under 13 years old, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Wayne Joseph Billiot, 53, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:24 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with aggravated crimes against nature.

On Monday, the Morgan City Police Detective Division received a complaint alleging Billiot had inappropriate sexual contact with a girl under the age of 13. Upon the conclusion of the investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for Billiot, Blair said.

Upon detectives attempting to locate Billiot, they learned he had left the Morgan City area, Blair said. With the assistance of Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshal Task Force, Billiot was located in Harvey and taken into custody. On Tuesday, Billiot was transported to the Morgan City Police Department.

Blair reported that officers responded to 34 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Robert Paul Stansbury Jr. 35, of Park Ridge Avenue in Baton Rouge, was arrested at 11:02 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of criminal trespass.

Officers patrolling Brashear Avenue observed a subject later identified as Stansbury acting suspiciously. Stansbury fled the area upon seeing police and attempted to hide from officers on private property. He was arrested and jailed.

—Krystal L. Meranta, 29, of Clark Road 2 in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday on warrants charging her with contempt of court. Meranta was located at the Morgan City Police Department and arrested on city court warrants. She was jailed.

—Joseph Guillory Soto, 32, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:41 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with three counts of contempt of court, four counts of failure to appear to pay a fine and one count of probation violation. Guillory was located at the police department and arrested on city court warrants. He was jailed.

—Kenneth M. Richard, 35, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:41 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with theft.

Richard was located at Berwick Police Department. He was placed under arrest on active warrants held by Morgan City Police Department. He was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 34 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—A male juvenile, 13, was arrested at 12:28 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of ungovernable juvenile.

A deputy was dispatched to a runaway juvenile complaint. The juvenile was located a short time later. He was charged with ungovernable juvenile. The juvenile was released to a guardian pending juvenile court action.

—Antoine Leroy Reid, 27, of Tenth Street in Slidell, was arrested at 12:39 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of stolen things and disturbing the peace by language.

A deputy was dispatched to Delmar Street in Bayou Vista in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the complainant who stated the vehicle had been parked in front of the church for an extended period of time.

After further investigation, authorities learned the vehicle was stolen from Kenner. As the investigation continued, Reid was identified as the suspect. While Reid was being arrested, he began to use vulgar language towards the deputy. Reid was transported to St. Mary Parish jail with no bail set.

—John W. Menser, 39, of Judy Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 2:27 p.m. Tuesday on warrants from the Houma Police Department charging him with five counts of obtaining a controlled dangerous substance by fraud and five counts of forgery.

Narcotics detectives located Menser in the 100 block of Judy Lane in Patterson on warrants. Menser was jailed with no bail set.

—Demetria Francis, 41, of Oliver Street in Waveland, Mississippi, was arrested at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging her with possession of drug paraphernalia first offense.

Narcotics detectives were traveling on La. 182 in Morgan City when they observed a vehicle fail to use a turn signal. Detectives conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Francis. A background check on Francis revealed the above-mentioned warrant. Francis was jailed with no bail set.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Benjamin Allen, 19, of Main Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:59 p.m. Tuesday on charges of license plate light required and no driver’s license. Allen was jailed.

—Lacey L. Scully, 25, of Arizona Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:38 p.m. Tuesday on charges of no child restraint, no driver’s license and no insurance. Scully was jailed.

—Bridgette A. Borel, 33, of South Sterling Street in Lafayette, was arrested at 2:12 p.m. Tuesday on charges of speeding, no motor vehicle inspection sticker and driving under suspension. Borel was jailed.

—Jason Paul Daigle, 39, of 4th Street in Berwick, was arrested at 4:52 a.m. Wednesday on charges of no turn signal, no license plate light, suspended driver’s license and no insurance. Daigle was jailed.

—Johnathan Alexander Poullard, 31, of Amesbury Drive in Lafayette, was arrested at 4:03 a.m. Wednesday on charges of suspended driver’s license, speeding, failure to carry registration and no proof of insurance. Poullard was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported no arrests.