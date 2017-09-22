Police: K-9 Lady sniffs out meth

Staff Report

Men from Berwick and Morgan City are locked up after Morgan City’s K-9 Lady used her skills to sniff out suspected narcotics during a traffic stop, Morgan City police said.

According to Morgan City Police Chief James Blair, David Pearce, 41, of River Road in Berwick, and Roger Grow, 49, of Iowa Street in Morgan City, were arrested at 9:54 p.m. Wednesday on counts of possession of methamphetamine. Pearce was also charged with improper lane usage.

Patrol officers initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 negotiating an improper turn into the wrong lane. Pearce was identified as the operator of the vehicle, and Grow was identified as an occupant.

The Morgan City Police Department K-9 unit arrived and K-9 Lady showed a response to the presence of narcotic odor. A search of the vehicle uncovered evidence of suspected methamphetamine and evidence linking both Pearce and Grow to the drug, Blair said.

Pearce and Grow were jailed.

Blair said his officers responded to 38 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Terrell Irvin, 19, of Garber Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:27 a.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer and on warrants for probation violation, two counts of failure to appear to pay a fine Jan. 3, and failure to appear for trial July 18.

Patrol officers responded to a residence in the area of Onstead Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived and Irvin was identified as one of the parties involved.

Blair said reports indicated that Irvin provided officers with a false name upon initial contact and was found to be in possession of suspected drug paraphernalia. Officers found Irvin held active warrants for his arrest through the 6th Ward and 16th Judicial Courts. Irvin was transported to the Morgan City Jail where he was jailed with no bail set.

—Kevin Elliott, 57, of Landry Court in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of simple assault. Elliott was located and arrested in the area of David Drive on an active warrant for his arrest through the Morgan City Police.

The warrant stems from an investigation conducted by patrol officers on May 1, 2015, when officers responded to a local business in the area of La. 182 in which Elliott allegedly assaulted a victim and departed the scene.

—Courtney Chenevert, 35, of Keith Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:12 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of morphine and driving under suspension.

Patrol officers were in the area of Federal Avenue investigating a complaint in which the suspect had fled the area on foot. Officers initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle traveling up and down Marshall Street in a suspicious manner while searching the area for the fleeing suspect, police said.

Chenevert was identified as the operator of the vehicle. Blair said that according to reports, Chenevert’s driver’s license was found to be under suspension. Chenevert also was found to be in possession of suspected morphine without a prescription. Chenevert was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert responded to 28 complaints and reported the following arrest regarding east St. Mary:

—Bryan Gaudet, 44, of Universe Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:03 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of domestic abuse battery. Deputies responded to a call regarding a disturbance at a residence in Bayou Vista. While speaking with both parties involved, Deputies gathered evidence that Gaudet pushed a female victim during an argument between the two, Hebert said. Gaudet was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center and jailed with no bail set.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrest:

—Michael Teadt Jr., 17, of Leo Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 10:24 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of simple burglary. Teadt was arrested at the Patterson Police Department where he was jailed with no bail set.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.