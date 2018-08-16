Police: Juvenile suspect arrested after shots fired report in Patterson

A male juvenile suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection with a report of shots fired Monday morning in Patterson, Maj. Clyde Phillips said.

The male juvenile suspect was arrested just before 1 a.m. Wednesday on charges of disturbing the peace by alarming the public, discharging a firearm in the city limits and curfew violation. Patterson police officers, who were familiar with the juvenile suspect, located him at Circle K convenience store on U.S. 90 and arrested him, Phillips said.

At about 11 a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Taft and Hickory streets in Patterson. The juvenile suspect allegedly shot at a vehicle, and the vehicle left the area, Phillips said.

Police haven’t received complaints from anyone in the vehicle or reports of anyone being injured by gunshots, Phillips said. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office is assisting Patterson police with trying to locate the vehicle, but no one from the vehicle has come forward, he said.

"The shooter was directing his discharging of a firearm directly at that vehicle," Phillips said.

Officers determined that there was no imminent danger to nearby Hattie Watts Elementary, so police didn't put the school on lockdown, Phillips said.

The juvenile suspect was released to his parents pending juvenile court proceedings. The case remains under investigation.