Police investigating armed robbery at Ganaway's

Morgan City police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday night at Ganaway's Grocery.

At 9:23 p.m. Wednesday, the Morgan City Police Department responded to Ganaway’s Grocery on Federal Avenue in regard to an armed robbery that had occurred. Officers arrived and learned that the victim was approached by a black male subject wearing dark clothing armed with a novelty wooden baseball bat wrapped in electrical tape, a police news release said.

The subject then struck the victim, taking US Currency that the victim had and fled the area. The subject is described as a black male standing about 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall with a thin build wearing a charcoal grey hoodie, black pants and black non-skid work shoes. The suspect was seen riding a black men’s mountain bike with a silver and red sticker around the neck area of the bike, the release said.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspect or has any information regarding the investigation is urged to contact the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division at 985-380-4605.