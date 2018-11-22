Police investigate robbery at Donut Shop in Morgan City

Thu, 11/22/2018 - 1:24pm

Morgan City police are investigating a robbery that happened just before midnight Wednesday at the Donut Shop on Brashear Avenue, Police Capt. Teddy Liner said.

Police responded to a call reporting a robbery and learned that a male subject wearing a mask allegedly demanded money from an employee. The subject was able to flee the scene with an unknown about of cash, Liner said. Anyone with information on this case should call police at 985-380-4605.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018