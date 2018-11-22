Police investigate robbery at Donut Shop in Morgan City

Morgan City police are investigating a robbery that happened just before midnight Wednesday at the Donut Shop on Brashear Avenue, Police Capt. Teddy Liner said.

Police responded to a call reporting a robbery and learned that a male subject wearing a mask allegedly demanded money from an employee. The subject was able to flee the scene with an unknown about of cash, Liner said. Anyone with information on this case should call police at 985-380-4605.