Police: Driver sustains moderate injuries after vehicle rolls several times

A man sustained moderate injuries Monday after he lost control of the vehicle he was driving near Amelia, and the vehicle rolled over several times, according to state police.

At about 10:42 a.m. Tuesday, State Police Troop C was advised of a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 90 west in Assumption Parish just outside of St. Mary Parish. The investigation revealed Sidney Luke, 49, of Gray, was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed when he attempted to change lanes, Troop C Spokesman Tfc. Jesse LaGrange said.

Luke lost control of his vehicle and the vehicle rolled over several times, LaGrange said. He sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA by Acadian Ambulance Service.

Luke had two passengers and both sustained minor injuries and were transported to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center by Acadian Ambulance. All occupants were wearing their seat belts and impairment is not suspected., LaGrange said.