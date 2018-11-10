Police: Driver killed in Bayou Vista crash after car hits tractor-trailer

A two-vehicle crash Saturday morning on U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista resulted in the death of a 29-year-old man after his car struck the rear of a tractor-trailer, according to a state police Troop I news release.

Shortly after 5 a.m., troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a two vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality on U.S. 90 near Delmar Avenue in Bayou Vista. The crash took the life of Josue Lorenzo Sanchez, 29, of Morgan City, the release said.

The initial investigation by state police revealed that the crash occurred as Sanchez was driving a 2012 Nissan Altima west on U.S. 90. At the same time, Charles Criss, 38 of Seguin, Texas, was driving a 2010 Peterbilt tractor-trailer west on U.S. 90. For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan struck the rear of the tractor-trailer, the release said.

Despite being properly restrained, Sanchez suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the St. Mary Parish Coroner’s Office. Impairment on his part is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was taken from him to be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. Criss was properly restrained and was uninjured. Impairment on his part was not a factor. Excessive speed on the part of Sanchez may have been a factor, and this crash remains under investigation, the release said.