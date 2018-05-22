Police: Body found Tuesday in Morgan City; no foul play suspected

Workers in Morgan City located the body of a deceased male subject Tuesday morning in the area of David Drive and Brashear Avenue. Authorities have not yet determined the identity of the deceased subject, but no foul play is suspected, according to a Morgan City police news release.

At 10:44 a.m. Tuesday, the Morgan City Police Department responded to the levee near David Drive in Morgan City after workers discovered what appeared to be a person's body in the area of David Drive near Brashear Avenue, the release said.

Detectives and officers arrived to locate a deceased male subject, the release said. The area was secured and the St. Mary Parish Coroner's Office was dispatched to the scene. Although there were no apparent signs of foul play, an autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death and the person's identity, the release said.

The detectives division processed the area and are conducting an investigation. Anyone with any information regarding the possible identity of this person or any information regarding this incident should contact the Morgan City Police Department at 985-380-4605.