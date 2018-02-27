Police: Bicyclist dies in Patterson crash

Tue, 02/27/2018 - 9:23am zachary fitzgerald

A bicyclist was pronounced dead Monday night after being hit by a car while trying to cross U.S. 90 in Patterson, according to Patterson police.

Police responded to a crash just after 7 p.m. Monday during which a bicyclist had been hit by a car while attempting to cross U.S. 90 headed toward Tiffany Street, Patterson Police Maj. Larry Jones said.

Patterson police had not yet released the identity of the victim as of 9 a.m. Tuesday because they were waiting to make sure family members had been notified, Jones said.

The person who was driving the car, Adrienne Businelle of Patterson, drove to the police department and said she “may have hit something,” Jones said.

Police then found the victim lying on the ground on U.S. 90, Jones said. Businelle was charged with driving under suspension. The investigation is ongoing and toxicology tests are pending, Jones said.

